(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Spark of Love: Cydcor Honored to Participate in Longtime Holiday Philanthropic Initiative, Providing Over 120 Volunteer Hours 60 Cydcor volunteers stood alongside the Fire Departments of Ventura County and ABC7 to prepare Christmas gifts and food for those in need.

Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Cydcor , a leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition services, participated in a successful December 8 event alongside Spark of Love , the largest toy community initiative in the nation, volunteering over 120 hours.

The initiative has garnered Christmas gifts that will go out to more than 30,000 children and teens in the community who would have otherwise gone without.







Cydcor delivering a $5,000 check to Spark of Love Toy Drive

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



With over 60 Cydcor volunteers working to ensure the two-hour event was a resounding success, the team joined the Fire Departments of Ventura County and ABC7 in celebrating the 31st year of the Spark of Love Toy Drive, where the collective worked together to sort, organize, and prepare gifts donated to Spark of Love in Camarillo.

In addition to the toys and presents, Spark of Love also collected nonperishable food, with all donations going to families within Ventura County.

The event succeeded an on-air interview with Cydcor's VP of Marketing and Communications, Gail Michalak, on ABC7 that took place in downtown Ventura during the Spark of Love Stuff A Sleigh event on December 1st.

"Spark of Love has such a tremendous impact on this community where so many of our team members live, work, and play. It's our 30th anniversary next year as a people helping people business and this is one way that we can really exemplify that right in our own backyard," explained Michalak on Cydcor's behalf.

Over the years, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected and distributed close to 11 million toys to those in-need. During the 2022 event , Cydcor helped support the generous donations from members of the community, businesses and supporting sponsors that helped more than 33,000 local children and teens.







The Cydcor team at the Spark of Love Toy Drive in Ventura County

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



This year, Cydcor helped to sort and package gifts for more than 2,200 children.

"Giving is part of our culture," says Cydcor CEO Vera Quinn . "I don't think it would feel like the holiday season in our office if we didn't participate in Spark of Love. We are thrilled to see how our community has come together this year."

Cydcor, a leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition services, helped keep the Spark of Love alive for children in Ventura County. Here's how you can help in 2024 and beyond :



Donate online through the Ventura Fire Foundation here . All proceeds are tax deductible and will be used to support local children and teens to buy gifts where we are short. Purchase a gift on our Amazon Wish List registry here . It will be delivered directly to Toy Central for gifting to a hopeful child.

About Cydcor

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales, call center, and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California.

For more information about Cydcor, visit .

To learn more about Cydcor , visit it across Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About Spark of Love

Year after year, firefighters in Ventura County have been collecting donations for distribution to children and teens in need of a happier holiday experience. These include but are not limited to new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment, and non-perishable food items.

Dedicated to leading the fight against hunger in Ventura County, Food Share provides boxes of food to families served through the toy drive.

For more information on how to donate, please send an email to ... or visit .

Media Contact:

Name: Gail Michalak

Email: ...

Phone Number: 805-277-5525







To view the source version of this press release, please visit