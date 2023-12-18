ACCESSWIRE Scores Top Honors In G2's Winter 2024 Report Including, Best Usability

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national, and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, is proud to announce it earned 17 badges in G2's Winter 2024 report.

G2 , the leading provider of business software and services reviews, leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

ACCESSWIRE continues to provide brands around the globe with services that maximize their moment including Press Release Distribution, Press Release Optimizer and Online Media Rooms.

"At ACCESSWIRE, our customers serve as our motivation, and the valuable insights we gather from reviews like the ones from G2 fuel our commitment to delivering the most effective products on the market," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Earning these 17 badges reaffirms our dedication to providing our customers with the press release distribution services they need to succeed."

For G2's Winter 2024 report, ACCESSWIRE proudly earned 17 badges including:



Best Usability - Press Release Distribution

Best Relationship - Small Business Press Release Distribution

Best Relationship - Press Release Distribution

Best Usability - Small-Business Press Release Distribution

Leader - Press Release Distribution

Leader - Small Business Press Release Distribution

Leader - Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Leader - Mid-Market Americas Press Release Distribution

Leader - Small Business Americas Press Release Distribution

Leader - Americas Press Release Distribution

Best Meets Requirements - Small-Business PR Analytics

Momentum Leader - Press Release Distribution

High Performer - Small-Business PR Analytics

High Performer - Americas PR Analytics

High Performer - Small-Business Americas PR Analytics

High Performer - PR Analytics Users Love Us

As one of the top newswires in the industry, ACCESSWIRE offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service. Its award-winning press release distribution services and online newsrooms ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

[email protected]

Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

[email protected]

