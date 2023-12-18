General Atomics Awarded Contract From Bay West, LLC For PFAS Destruction Demonstrations

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) General Atomics' iSCWO System to Destroy PFAS and other organic waste in various waste streams

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced today that it has been awarded a contract by Bay West, LLC, an environmental remediation and industrial solutions firm, to destroy per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in multiple demonstration projects using GA-EMS' industrial Supercritical Water Oxidation (iSCWO) system. PFAS destruction will be conducted at GA-EMS' dedicated testing facility in San Diego using a full-scale iSCWO system. GA-EMS will deliver, install, and operate a transportable iSCWO system in the first quarter of 2024 to conduct on-site demonstrations of PFAS destruction at a yet to be identified government facility.

General Atomics iSCWO System for PFAS Destruction

"We continue to expand our testing program to support waste management and remediation companies like Bay West as they begin navigating state and federal guidance to eliminate PFAS from a myriad of waste streams," said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "Testing and results analysis is the first step to document the proven 99.99% and greater destruction effectiveness of our iSCWO system to eliminate PFAS and other organic waste. We look forward to working with Bay West and ERDC as they gain a better understanding of GA-EMS' iSCWO system's capabilities, use, and effectiveness to support future remediation projects."

Bay West is under applied research contract with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center. The US Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) is an integral component of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and helps solve our Nation's most challenging problems in civil and military engineering, geospatial sciences, water resources, and environmental sciences for the Army, Department of Defense, civilian agencies, and our Nation's public good.

Under this contract, GA-EMS' iSCWO system will destroy PFAS and other organic waste in waste streams including aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) and other aqueous remediation waste, fire pit water, landfill leachate, biosolid "sludge", soils and sediment, and granular activated carbon (GAC) and resin beads from filtration treatment systems. Test results and analysis will be provided by Bay West to support the team's evaluation and reporting to ERDC regarding iSCWO's effectiveness and efficiency in eliminating PFAS.

GA-EMS' iSCWO system is uniquely designed to process organic waste with water in a high-temperature (650°C) and high-pressure (4,000 psi) environment. No toxic chemicals are used in the process, no harmful by-products are created, and no post-treatment is required.

Bay West, LLC is a nationally recognized environmental consulting and remediation company headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. The company provides solutions to government and commercial enterprises to navigate complex environmental concerns and ongoing remediation challenges.

