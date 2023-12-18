Start.Io Named A Momentum Leader In The Mobile Advertising Software Report By Real Users On G2

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) This is the third quarter in a row that Start has been named a G2 Momentum Leader in the Mobile Advertising Software category

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Start, the leading mobile marketing and audience platform, today announced that it was again named a Momentum Leader among Mobile Advertising Software platforms in G2's Winter 2024 Momentum Grid® Report.

G2 also named Start a High Performer in the categories of App Monetization Platforms and Mobile Advertising Software.

G2 is the world's largest B2B technology review platform and awards Momentum Leader and High Performer badges to companies based on positive, verified reviews by customers, and overall market presence.

This is the third quarter in a row that Start has been named a G2 Momentum Leader in the Mobile Advertising Software category.

"We are thrilled to again be recognized by G2 as a leader in mobile advertising and app monetization," said Start CEO Gil Dudkiewicz. "We want to thank our customers for their continued support and their positive reviews of their experience with "

Start helps brands deliver hundreds of millions of digital ads per day, reaching more than 2 billion people per month. The company's software is installed on more than 500,000 active mobile apps and delivers millions of dollars of revenue to app developers each month.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Start) on G2's Start review page .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

About io

Start is a mobile marketing and audience platform that is reinventing mobile marketing by leveraging the largest independent app distribution. Start's direct integration with over 500,000 monthly active apps provides access to unprecedented levels of global first-party data, which can be leveraged to understand and predict behaviors, identify new opportunities, and fuel growth.

Contact Information

Maya Carmely

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE: Start