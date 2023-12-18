Veros Credit Expands Collaboration With Turbopass Corporation

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / TurboPass, a pioneer in verification technology, announces its newly expanded collaboration with Veros Credit, a leader in auto finance.

Veros Credit, known for empowering dealers nationwide and making car ownership easier for a vast range of customers, through its national sales team, is encouraging its dealerships to experience the most modern, customer-friendly way to collect verifications.

For the past two years, Veros Credit has used TurboPass to interact directly with consumers to collect necessary stipulations, like proof of income and employment. Veros Credit is now actively promoting the use of TurboPass among its dealership network for a smoother car buying experience.

This collaboration is all about equipping dealers with the tools they need for success. Dealers can easily generate TurboPass Reports, speeding up the process of verifying customer banking, payroll, and insurance details. A simple text to customers kickstarts a process that culminates in an instant TurboPass report, making the vehicle purchasing experience faster than traditional verification methods of income and employment.

Mike Jarman, CEO and Co-founder of TurboPass, says, "Veros Credit is one of the best auto finance companies in the business, making vehicle ownership possible for everyone. Through their vast network of independent and franchise dealers, they have helped countless customers with their financing needs, allowing them to drive off in the vehicle they deserve.

Marcie Alvarado, VP of Funding at Veros Credit, shares her thoughts: "Encouraging our dealers to use TurboPass aligns with our company values of teamwork, service, and quality. This step is about more than just streamlining the verification process; it's about forging trust and offering top-notch service."

TurboPass Corporation is a financial technology software company based in Austin, Texas. The company provides automation, SaaS, and cloud-based solutions for automotive dealerships, banks, and finance companies across North America. For more information, please visit

Veros Credit is a leading provider of auto financing solutions, and we specialize in the acquisition and servicing of motor vehicle retail installment contracts through our vast network of franchise and independent automobile dealers. Our more than 25-year history in the sub-prime auto finance community gives us an insightful understanding of the needs and expectations of our dealerships and our consumers. We focus on developing long-term partnerships with our dealers and putting our consumers in the best possible position to be successful in their automobile purchase. Our application approval process incorporates the perfect competitive decisions that hold value for the dealer, the consumer, and Veros Credit. We appreciate the needs of the sub-prime consumer, and we care about their story and their individual situation. For more information, please visit

