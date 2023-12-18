Wyhy Federal Credit Union Demonstrates Commitment To Wyoming Communities With A $10,000 Donation To Wyoming Hunger Initiative

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / WyHy Federal Credit Union, rooted in the philosophy of "People Helping People," proudly announces a significant step in their ongoing commitment to community welfare. As part of their dedication to making a positive impact in Wyoming, WyHy is delighted to contribute $10,000 to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, an organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity across the state.

WyHy and Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Cheyenne Branch Manager, Heidi Culek, and Jicell Ortiz with Wyoming First Lady, Jennie Gordon

Wyoming Hunger Initiative, led by First Lady Jennie Gordon, plays a crucial role in identifying and addressing food insecurity challenges faced by individuals and families throughout Wyoming. The $10,000 donation from WyHy Federal Credit Union will directly support the Wyoming Hunger Initiative's efforts to alleviate hunger, nourish communities, and enhance the well-being of Wyoming residents.

Strengthening Wyoming Together

The $10,000 donation underscores WyHy's commitment to addressing pressing social issues and making a positive impact in Wyoming. By supporting the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, WyHy aims to be a catalyst for positive change and contribute to the well-being of their fellow Wyomingites.

WyHy Federal Credit Union encourages other businesses, organizations, and community members to join in the effort to combat hunger in Wyoming. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those facing food insecurity and strengthen the bonds that make Wyoming a resilient and caring community.

About WyHy Federal Credit Union

Founded in December 1953 with a mission to serve Wyoming Highway Department employees and their families, WyHy Federal Credit Union has grown into a financial institution that is deeply woven into the fabric of Wyoming communities. With branch locations in Cheyenne, Casper, Green River, Lyman, and Rock Springs, WyHy has embraced a philosophy of not just providing financial services but actively contributing to the welfare of the communities they serve.

