Ottawa, Warsaw Discuss Increasing Canada's Military Presence On NATO's Eastern Flank

Polish and Canadian defence ministers have discussed increasing
the size of the Canadian contingent present on NATO's eastern
flank, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said after
talks with his Canadian counterpart William Blair, Azernews reports.
"[During the meeting, the parties] made very important
statements related to strengthening Canada's presence in Poland,
Canadian military personnel on NATO's eastern flank,"
Kosiniak-Kamysh noted.
Note that the Canadian military was sent to Poland at the end of
June 2015. This happened after representatives of the defence
ministries of the two countries signed an agreement on cooperation
in the field of strengthening defence and security on June 9 of the
same year.
At the end of 2022, the Canadian authorities sent 40 specialists
from the engineer-sapper forces to Poland to train the Ukrainian
military as part of the UNIFIER mission.
