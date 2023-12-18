German Chancellor Has Contracted Coronavirus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has contracted a coronavirus, the
politician wrote about it on his page in the social network "X", Azernews reports.
Scholz noted that he will continue to work, but only at a desk
in his office.
"The test for COVID-19 turned out to be positive. Symptoms are
mild, I expect the disease to run its course," he wrote.
According to Politico newspaper, EU countries have thrown out at
least 215 mln doses of coronavirus vaccines for 4 bln euros.
The newspaper notes that EU countries received a total of 1.5
billion doses of vaccines, many of which ended up "in landfills
across the continent." According to the newspaper, many of the
vaccines were purchased at the height of the pandemic in 2021.
According to the publication, attempts to transfer the surplus to
third countries "were thwarted by falling demand and logistical
problems".
