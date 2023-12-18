German Chancellor Has Contracted Coronavirus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has contracted a coronavirus, the politician wrote about it on his page in the social network "X", Azernews reports.

Scholz noted that he will continue to work, but only at a desk in his office.

"The test for COVID-19 turned out to be positive. Symptoms are mild, I expect the disease to run its course," he wrote.

According to Politico newspaper, EU countries have thrown out at least 215 mln doses of coronavirus vaccines for 4 bln euros.

The newspaper notes that EU countries received a total of 1.5 billion doses of vaccines, many of which ended up "in landfills across the continent." According to the newspaper, many of the vaccines were purchased at the height of the pandemic in 2021. According to the publication, attempts to transfer the surplus to third countries "were thwarted by falling demand and logistical problems".