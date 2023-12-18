Airport Submerged, Crocodiles Seen After Record Rain In Queensland

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Parts of northern Queensland have seen flash floods, and efforts
to evacuate a settlement affected by rising water have been delayed
by the intense rain, Azernews reports.
In certain places, extreme weather brought on by a tropical
cyclone has poured a full year's worth of rain. People escaped in
boats, a crocodile was caught in Ingham, and airplanes were stuck
on the runway of Cairns airport. Because of the unfavorable
weather, the 300 residents of Wujal Wujal were not evacuated.
As of right now, there have been no recorded deaths or missing
persons. Still, officials believe this flooding to be the worst the
state has ever seen, and another day or two of heavy rain is
predicted. Numerous homes were submerged, power and roads were cut
off, and there was a shortage of clean drinking water. Hundreds of
people were saved.
Since the start of the weather event, the city of Cairns has
received more than 2 meters (7 feet) of rain. Authorities said the
waters had already drained, but the airport was closed when flights
remained stuck due to runway flooding.
The natural calamity was "about the worst I can remember,"
Queensland Premier Steven Miles said.
"I have been talking to Cairns locals on the ground... and they
say they have never seen anything like it," he stated.
