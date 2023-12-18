Media: More Than Half Of Armenia's Population Holds Anti-Semitic Views

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"More than half of the adult population of Armenia holds
anti-Semitic views," says the article "Anti-Semitism in Armenia:
Let's Talk About Facts" published in the Israeli edition of Ynet, Azernews reports.
"Armenian anti-Semitism is real and cannot be ignored. Armenian
officials are trying to distort the picture and prefer to play a
double game, supporting anti-Semitism inside the country and
pretending that it does not exist on an international level.
However, the facts are quite obvious," the article emphasises.
The author notes that numerous anti-Semitic incidents have taken
place in Armenia over the past year, and some of them were
completely ignored by the authorities. Moreover, the level of
hatred as well as anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish statements on the
Internet has increased significantly over the past year.
"Since September 2023, the only synagogue in Armenia has been
the target of three consecutive arson attempts. The group behind
the last two arsons, the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of
Armenia (ASALA), has threatened to attack rabbis and Israelis
around the world and has praised Hamas and Hezbollah," the article
says.
It also notes that the anti-Semitic environment in Armenia has
also been mentioned by the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and
Combating Anti-Semitism in its official reports, the latest of
which was published on September 25, 2023.
In its report, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs noted that
Armenians continue to use the Holocaust for propaganda purposes,
comparing the mass murder of Jews during World War II to the
situation in Garabagh.
Earlier that month, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs noted that
when the prominent Jewish organisation Rabbinic Centre in Europe
asked Armenian officials to stop using the Holocaust for propaganda
purposes, "there was a noticeable increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric
on Armenian social media, which included calls for violent actions
against Jews."
And these are just a few examples of Armenian anti-Semitism over
the past year, the publication notes. Many other cases have been
documented by various media outlets, Israeli government agencies,
and think tanks.
