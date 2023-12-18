Farmers Protest In Berlin Streets

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Hundreds of farmers from all over Germany blocked a street in
the centre of Berlin with the help of tractors, Azernews reports.
The action has been agreed upon with the authorities of the
German capital; it is held as a sign of protest against the planned
cancellation of tax incentives.
According to the Berlin police, about 3,000 people are taking
part in the action, and "several hundred" units of agricultural
machinery are involved.
The German government was previously forced to find budget
savings for 2024. This became necessary after the verdict of the
Federal Constitutional Court, which prohibited spending from the
budget of €60 billion. Several items of savings affected farmers,
who, in 2024, will lose discounts on diesel and tax benefits. The
German Finance Ministry estimates that this measure will save the
budget €480 million annually.
