About 70% of Iran's gas stations were reported to have gone
offline on Monday due to what may have been cyberattacks or other
forms of sabotage, Azernews reports.
An anomaly at the petrol stations was attributed to a software
problem. It warned that individuals shouldn't rush towards the
still-running stations.
The Times of Israel and other Israeli media outlets have linked
the issue to an assault by a hacking gang known as "Gonjeshke
Darande" (the predatory sparrow).
According to an Oil Ministry statement cited by State TV, over
thirty percent of petrol outlets are still operational. There are
about 33,000 petrol stations in the nation.
Iran, which has been under Western sanctions for a long time,
struggles to obtain modern hardware and software and frequently has
to rely on electronic systems that are pirated, which makes it
easier for the hackers to target as a result.
