Ombudswoman Appeals To International Organizations Regarding Explosive Found In School In Khojavand

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The fact that many traps and improvised explosive devices were found during demining operations in liberated areas confirms Armenia's policy of terrorism against Azerbaijanis once again.

According to Azernews , this is stated in the statement of Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding the discovery of an explosive device in a school located in Khojavand.

"During the operations carried out by the employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in the school located in the village of Yemishcan, Khojavend district, an F-1 hand grenade installed on the desk with adhesive tape was discovered in one of the classrooms. In addition, 1 F-1 was used to cause a larger explosion. a hand grenade is also placed under the desk.

Placing the trap in the educational institution, which was placed in a combat position and attached to the chair and the door handle using a rope, shows that the terror is directed against the peaceful civilian population.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I strongly condemn the criminal acts of Armenia, which are accompanied by the gross violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms of civilians, and I invite international organizations to react strongly to such acts," the statement said.

It should be noted that on December 18, an explosive device was discovered in a school located in Yemishcan village, Khojavand region.