Ombudswoman Appeals To International Organizations Regarding Explosive Found In School In Khojavand

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The fact that many traps and improvised explosive devices were
found during demining operations in liberated areas confirms
Armenia's policy of terrorism against Azerbaijanis once again.
According to Azernews , this is stated in the
statement of Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights
(Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding the discovery
of an explosive device in a school located in Khojavand.
"During the operations carried out by the employees of the
Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in the school
located in the village of Yemishcan, Khojavend district, an F-1
hand grenade installed on the desk with adhesive tape was
discovered in one of the classrooms. In addition, 1 F-1 was used to
cause a larger explosion. a hand grenade is also placed under the
desk.
Placing the trap in the educational institution, which was
placed in a combat position and attached to the chair and the door
handle using a rope, shows that the terror is directed against the
peaceful civilian population.
As the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, I strongly condemn the criminal acts of Armenia,
which are accompanied by the gross violation of fundamental human
rights and freedoms of civilians, and I invite international
organizations to react strongly to such acts," the statement
said.
It should be noted that on December 18, an explosive device was
discovered in a school located in Yemishcan village, Khojavand
region.
