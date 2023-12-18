Radical Religious Factions Incite Revanchism In Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Glory, fame, arrogance, and lust for position-the fact that the
human race has always become a slave to his or her passion-has left
him or her powerless in front of the laws of religion. Although it
teaches people about spirituality, generosity, and the difference
between good and evil, over time, these laws have been manipulated
by people and tried to be distorted for their own benefit. However,
the conscience of a person's nature has always held a mirror to
what is wrong. Unfortunately, those who do not understand or turn a
blind eye to this are always doomed to take a radical position.
Thus, the world paid big prices to separate religions serving
some figures from state affairs and to rule the country not by the
laws written in temples and churches to govern the masses, which do
not meet the demands of time, but by the laws that evolve in
accordance with the demands of time. If we leaf through the pages
of history, we can see what people have done in Europe, Latin
America, Central Asia, Africa, and so on, in the name of God.
Reading the history poses a question: "If religion is so bad, why
are there so many religious people in the world?"
Frankly speaking, religion looks like a breakthrough, such as
planes, DNA, telephones, etc. Good and evil coexist in this
breakthrough. Let's take a plane, for example. It is considered one
of the important discoveries that enable us to move from one place
to another in a short time. It helps us to transfer important goods
from one corner of the world to another; it helps us to take a sick
or injured one; and so on. However, with the help of planes, cities
and towns can be bombarded, and thousands can be killed. It is
worth noting that
Nagasak and Hiroshima were bombed by planes as well. Like
planes, religions have good sides, such as teaching people to love
human beings, not to kill, not to rob, and so on. However,
unfortunately, when this humanist breakthrough that teaches us good
gets under the control of spiritual leaders, it can turn into the
source of mass killing, devastation, and many disasters. In other
words, the spiritual leaders take advantage of religion in
abundance to enhance their wealth through alms and to spread their
authority. That is why, even today, there is war and retardation in
regions where religion is dominant.
Armenia is being exemplified mostly in the South Caucasus.
According to most polls conducted by international organisations,
the said country is the most religious country in the region. It
gives us clues to understand why Armenia has stagnated. Like other
countries, where religious leaders have the upper hand, since the
priests brainwashed the population, Armenia boils in hatred against
its neighbours and always threatens its neighbours with war and
terror. In this case, priests are more respectable than political
leaders. In all events, you can witness black-cladded Armenian
priests sitting at the head of the table.
Even at an event dedicated to Armenia in the US Congress, a
priest stands in the grandstand. Of course, it speaks for itself:
the population in the said country has gradually radicalised, and
they have thought that all their crimes have been committed under
the command of God. That is why they mercilessly killed hundreds of
people, regardless of their origin in Garabagh. Like other
religious countries, Armenia plunged into the "holy" mire, and
their "holy war" paved the road for devastation. Brainwashing came
to such an extent that they threatened Azerbaijan, which is the
richest country in the region and several times bigger than Armenia
in terms of economy, demography, and territory, "with new wars, new
territorial claims". It seems they did believe in some miracles. As
a result, they enjoyed a humiliating defeat in 2020 and 2023.
It is worth noting that during 30 years of occupation, ordinary
Armenians got nothing, but Armenian priests and politicians backed
by them filled their pockets and became the wealthy people of the
region. Today, when the war is almost finished and the world speaks
about the signing of lasting peace between the two countries of the
South Caucasus, priests in Armenia emerge again and try to sabotage
the process.
The head of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church
(AAC), Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, solemnly stated that he was a
revanchist and called for war at the Sunday sermon.
"We should think that we are doing God's work on earth, the
restoration of justice, truth, and salvation. And yes, this is the
path of revenge. What other way is there to restore your home?"
said the archbishop.
It seems that all the wars and woes that the region has
witnessed over the past 30 years are not enough for the Armenian
church. Like leeches, they want new places to suck more blood.
However, they forget that in the modern world, nobody can tolerate
radicals forever, and nobody in the South Caucasus will tolerate
ISIS-like Armenian priests. Like ISIS, these priests who call for
new wars and new bloodshed will be put on the dusty shelves of
history.
