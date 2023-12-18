Russian Military Shell Kherson With Artillery, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled Kherson city with artillery, killing a 40-year-old man.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“The occupiers attacked Kherson with artillery,” Prokudin posted.
According to him, the enemy shelled a private enterprise in one of the city's residential neighborhoods. A 40-year-old security guard suffered fatal injuries.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 80 times in the past day, killing one civilian.
