Denmark Allocates $264M For Ifvs For Ukraine As Part Of Swedish Initiative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark is allocating 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($264 million) to help finance a Swedish initiative to donate CV90 armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine.

This is said in a statement by the Danish Ministry of Defence, Ukrinform reports, referring to The Guardian .

It is noted that the relevant decision was announced at a joint meeting of the Ministers of Defense of Denmark and Sweden, Troels Lund Poulsen and Pal Jonson.

The Danish donation will help finance production of more such vehicles, spare parts, ammunition and a multi-year maintenance agreement, the ministry said.

set to send Ukraine EUR 1B aid packag

Sweden will support the procurement under an agreement signed between the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and Ukraine in July 2023. It is noted that Sweden has already donated 50 CV90s to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine and Sweden will jointly manufacture CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles with reinforced multilayer armor.

Photo credit: com