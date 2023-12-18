Charity Football Match In Japan Helped Raise Funds To Rebuild Ukraine - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A charity match between Ukrainian and Japanese football clubs helped raise funds to support Ukraine in rebuilding what Russian aggression has damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this on the X social media platform, expressing gratitude to Japan for its support, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian leader said the football match had brought together thousands of Japanese and Ukrainian fans in support of Ukraine's recovery.

"There are thousands of kilometers separating Ukraine and Japan. But despite the distance, today players and fans from different continents are united in their sincere aspirations to do good. I am grateful to Japan, a country with a unique experience in recovery, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his government, as well as the parliament of Japan and the entire Japanese people, for standing with Ukraine and supporting our common cause," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine's Avispa Fukuoka played a charity match in Tokyo.

Photo: facebook/fcshakhtar