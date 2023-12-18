Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept Kh-59 Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers with Ukraine's Air Command East destroyed a Russian Kh-59 guided air missile launched over the Dnipropetrovsk region on Monday, December 18.
The command announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
It added that the enemy target had been destroyed in the sky over Kryvyi Rih district.
