Zelensky On New EU Sanctions: Aggressor Must Feel That Pressure Is Growing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed the adoption by the European Union of the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

"The aggressor state must feel that the pressure from the free world, as well as the cost of aggression, is increasing. It is also critical to ensure that the existing sanctions regimes are effectively enforced. Neither the aggressor nor any criminal supporting it in evading sanctions should be able to get around the restrictions," Zelensky said.

He noted that the sanctions provide for a full ban on Russian diamonds, closing loopholes in existing sanctions, as well as import restrictions on dual-use goods and other items, which provide Russia a total of EUR 2.2 billion in profits every year and assist it to continue its aggression against Ukraine.

The European Union adopted its 12th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia on December 18.