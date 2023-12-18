Ukraine's Military Spokesperson Says Russia Keeps 62,000 Troops In Bakhmut Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia currently keeps 62,000 troops on the Bakhmut axis, and their number remains almost unchanged.

Volodymyr Fitio, a spokesperson for the command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"There are currently 62,000 Russian occupiers in the Bakhmut sector. Their number remains almost unchanged. But they are moving reserves to replenish losses, and the enemy's losses are serious," Fitio said.

He noted that this sector is a priority for enemy forces and they are attempting to advance toward the town of Chasiv Yar.

Fitio said that the Ukrainian military is on the defensive in the Bakhmut sector, repelling enemy attacks. According to him, six enemy attacks were repelled here over the past 24 hours.

In addition, the enemy is trying to advance near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

Fitio said that over the past day, the Russian occupiers used 19 kamikaze drones and launched 344 strikes on Ukrainian positions.

"The enemy is trying to press in the Bakhmut sector. We see the presence of units of Russian paratroopers, marine units, assault units 'Z' and 'V,' which consist of former convicts," he said.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 135 Russian occupiers and destroyed 27 pieces of military equipment in this sector over the past day.