War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 78 Enemy Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled 78 Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukrainian forces continue holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and inflicting fire damage on Russian occupiers.

Ninety-two combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day. The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

During the day, the Ukrainian military intercepted one enemy Kh-59 guided missile.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched one missile strike and six air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 33 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. Over 25 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and to the east of Petropavlivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops made unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukraine's defense lines. Ukrainian warriors repelled 10 enemy attacks to the east of the Donetsk region's Terny and Spirme; near the Luhansk region's Makiivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 17 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled nine enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka, and 10 more attacks near Sieverne, to the south of Tonenke, Nevelske and Pervomaiske. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian military continue holding back enemy troops near the Donetsk region's Novomykhailivka. With the support of aircraft, Russians launched 12 unsuccessful attacks there. Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 enemy attacks to the west of the Zaporizhzhia region's Novopokrovka and Robotyne.

About 25 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched artillery strikes on the Kherson region's Chornobaivka and Kherson-based civilian objects.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine