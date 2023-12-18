Azerbaijani Parliament Goes Over Early Presidential Elections With OSCE/ODIHR Reps (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The First Deputy
Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Chairman of the
Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building Ali
Huseynli has met with representatives of the OSCE Needs Assessment
Mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights
(OSCE/ODIHR) Martina Barker Chiganikova and Goran Petrov visiting
Azerbaijan, the press and public relations department of the
parliament told Trend .
The first vice speaker, welcoming the guests, briefed them on
the political climate in the country and the recently adopted laws
on "Media" and "Political parties".
Huseynli stated that having an early presidential election is a
historical imperative. He underlined that Azerbaijan's Electoral
Code was introduced more than 20 years ago and has been improved
over time.
He also emphasized the country's compliance with ODIHR
guidelines and the fact that the present Electoral Code adequately
allows for the conduct of free, fair, and transparent
elections.
The MP went on to say that the election will be held on the
entire sovereign territory of independent Azerbaijan for the first
time.
Petrov expressed gratitude for the meeting and stated that the
visit's goal is to submit a report after studying the pre-election
scenario and the electoral climate.
Huseynli supplied information on the election process and legal
topics of importance to the OSCE/ODIHR team assessing needs.
On the same day, members of political parties represented in the
Azerbaijani parliament also met with Chiganikova and Petrov.
The meeting involved representatives of political parties,
including the Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the
Chairman of the Parliament's Committee on Public Associations and
Religious Organizations, member of the Civil Solidarity Party
Fazail Ibrahimli, member of the New Azerbaijan Party Hikmet
Mammadov, Chairman of the Civil Solidarity Party Sabir
Rustamkhanli, Chairman of the Great Creation Party Fazil Mustafa,
Chairman of the National Front of United Azerbaijan Party Gudrat
Hasanguliyev, Chairman of the National Front Party Razi Nurullayev,
Chairman of the Democratic Reforms Party of Azerbaijan Asim
Mollazade, Chairman of the Party of Democratic Enlightenment of
Azerbaijan Elshan Musayev, member of the Republican Alternative
Party Erkin Gadirli, and Chairman of the Vahdat Party Tahir
Karimli.
The MPs noted that, for the first time after the 2020 second
Karabakh war that ended almost 30 years of Armenian occupation of
Azerbaijani lands, the early presidential election scheduled for
the next year will take place on the entire territory of
Azerbaijan.
It was emphasized that the candidacies of the participating
party leaders in the meeting - Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Fazil Mustafa,
and Razi Nurullayev - are nominated for participation in the
upcoming early presidential election.
Answering questions from the OSCE/ODIHR mission representatives
about the early presidential election in Azerbaijan, the MPs noted
that the announcement of the early presidential election is in line
with the Constitution of Azerbaijan.
They informed about the preparation for the electoral process,
the campaign, the registration of candidates, as well as the
establishment of electoral districts and polling stations in the
liberated territories.
In the conclusion of the meeting, Fazail Ibrahimli expressed
confidence in the free, fair, and transparent conduct of the
election.
The early presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on
February 7, 2024.
