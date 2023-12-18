TURKSOY Honors Its Tricenarian Anniversary At UNESCO Headquarters (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.
The 30th
anniversary of the TURKSOY (International Organization of Turkic
Culture) was celebrated at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris as part
of the "Days of Turkic Culture" at the UNESCO World Culture Center,
Trend reports.
Elman Abdullayev, the organizer, opened the ceremony on behalf
of the ambassadors of Turkic countries to UNESCO.
UNESCO Deputy Director-General Anthony Ochemeng-Boamah and
TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev made the introductory
comments.
The "We Are Together" gala concert featured musicians from
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and
Turkmenistan.
Raev stated that TURKSOY has been making a significant
contribution to the preservation and transmission of the Turkic
people's culture and spiritual heritage to future generations for
the past 30 years.
"TURKSOY faithfully fulfills the mission of a spiritual golden
bridge between Turkic peoples who are united by a common language,
ancestor history, destiny, and culture. Turkic culture plays an
important role in human and world history and in the development of
civilization," he continued.
The organization's origins may be traced back to 1992
discussions in Baku and Istanbul, where culture ministers from
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and
Turkmenistan pledged to collaborate under a united cultural
framework.
TURKSOY was later founded through an agreement signed on July
12, 1993, in Almaty.
TURKSOY and UNESCO formed an official relationship in 1996,
encompassing bilateral consultations and reciprocal
representation.
TURKSOY has six original members and eight observer members as
of 2022.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107620259
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.