Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From UAE Vice-Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday a cable from Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent the vice-president of the United Arab Emirates a cable of thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing him good health and wellness. (end)

