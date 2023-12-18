Kuwait Amir Welcomes Turkiye's Top Lawmaker

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus and his accompanying delegation, who are in Kuwait to offer condolences over the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The top Turkish lawmaker also extended condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Al-Sabah Family.

The Turkish guests were welcomed by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the airport. (end)

