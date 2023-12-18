Kuwait Amir Welcomes Sudan Ruling Council Member

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday Member of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council Lieut. Gen. Shams Eddin Kabashi Ibrahim and his accompanying delegation, who are in Kuwait to offer condolences over the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Sudanese guests also extended condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Al-Sabah Family.

The Sudanese guests were welcomed by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the airport. (end)

mt









