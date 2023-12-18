Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From Pres. Of Eritrea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday a cable from the President of the State of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki, voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent the Eritrean president a cable of thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing him good health and wellness. (end)

