Jordan Takes Part In Arab Vision 2045 Inaugural Session

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) - Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, took part in a panel session hosted by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) titled "Arab Vision 2045" at the League of Arab States headquarters in Cairo.Bani Mustafa emphasized that the strategic initiatives provided by Arab Vision 2045 serve as a road map for the Arab area in order to establish a clear future vision, applauding the League of Arab States and ESCWA for their preparation.She underscored that no road map, goals, or future vision can be addressed in isolation from the Palestinian question and the de facto policy enforced by the occupation on the ground in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.She reiterated the importance of the vision's six pillars: security and safety, fairness and justice, innovation and creativity, prosperity and sustainable development, diversity and vitality, and cultural and civilizational renewal in achieving sustainable development goals.The Minister of Development underlined the necessity of focusing on social and economic fairness, social protection priorities, and launching efforts to empower society's most disadvantaged groups.