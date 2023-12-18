King Meets US Army Chief

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday met with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.The meeting covered means to bolster defence and military cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional developments.His Majesty stressed the important role of the United States in pushing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.The meeting also covered regional and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert attended the meeting.