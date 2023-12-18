Culture Minister, ICESCO Director-General Discuss Cooperation In Culture Domains

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) -- Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar discussed ways to bolster cultural cooperation between Jordan and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), support the participation of young creatives and women, and open channels of communication with the Islamic world.In a meeting with ICESCO's Director-General, Salim Al Malik, held during her participation in the Islamic World Heritage Committee 11th meeting in Rabat, Najjar commended ISESCO's approach to developing strategies and formulating leadership values, as well as the significant growth and changes the organization has experienced over the previous four years."ICESCO has evolved into an institution that can elevate the Islamic culture globally and realign it with the world to better reflect its rich cultural legacy," Najjar underlined.Najjar suggested during the discussion that ISESCO and the Jordanian Ministry of Culture work together more, particularly in the areas of heritage preservation and valuation.Al Malik, for his part, went over key features of ISESCO's new vision and strategic directions, which are predicated on transparency and collaboration with all parties for the good of the Islamic world's member states as well as all people.He highlighted major initiatives, programs, and projects that ISESCO is implementing, particularly in the areas of youth capacity building in the technology and innovation industries, promoting investment in space research, and bolstering the values of coexistence and peace.He emphasized ISESCO's desire to improve communication with competent authorities in its member countries and learn about their requirements and objectives in order to build strategies and programs that meet those demands. He indicated his aspiration to deepen cooperation between ISESCO and Jordan.ISESCO's Director-General invited the Minister of Culture to participate intellectually in the productions of the ISESCO International Tnink Tank for Thought, Literature, and Arts, "Culture for Rethinking the World," a platform that includes an elite group of the world's most prominent creators, scholars, researchers, and intellectuals.