Army Chief Receives Pakistani Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, received Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and the accompanying delegation on Monday.Maj. Gen. Huneiti reviewed with the guest the current events in regional and international arenas to serve the interests of the armed forces of the two countries."Jordanian-Pakistani relations serve as a model for dealing with numerous challenges and threats, and we look forward to expanding defense cooperation between the two nations," Huneiti said."Jordan bears the primary responsibility and role in ensuring regional peace and stability," the army chief emphasized.Jordan, according to the army chief, has complicated problems and security threats, such as combating terrorism, organized smuggling, and cross-border infiltration, as well as regional and international issues and changes and the increasing use of drones.Lieutenant Gen. Mirza, for his part, expressed gratitude and pride for the King's role in maintaining international security and peace in the region, emphasizing the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries at various common levels.Maj. Gen. Huneiti and the visiting delegation attended a series of military briefings on future plans to enhance joint military cooperation in terms of agreements, exercises, and courses, as well as to develop combat capabilities and harmonize military conceptions between the two armies.