Clashes Rage With Armed Groups On Northern Borders: Armed Forces

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 18 (Petra) -- A military official in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces Monday said Jordanian border guard forces have been clashing with armed groups since dawn and arrested nine suspects.The military source stated that the army had seized four Rocket Launcher missiles, four RPG missiles, ten anti-personnel mines, a G3 sniper rifle and an M16 rifle equipped with a sniper scope and destroyed a car loaded with explosive materials.He added that the army had seized "large" quantities of narcotic substances, which are being identified and transferred to the competent authorities.The source added that the initial investigations indicate that the operations and seizures target Jordanian national security and that the armed forces are following the movements of armed groups, adding that the army "will do everything necessary to deter and pursue them wherever they are.He noted that the armed forces are equipped with an advanced border security system with high readiness to confront all attempts to cross the Jordanian border.