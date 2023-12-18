Agriculture Ministry Says It Is 'Part Of Jordan's Position In Support Of The Palestinians'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 18 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Agriculture Monday said it is "part of Jordan's position in support of the Palestinians under the leadership of His Majesty the King and against the barbaric, unjust and inhumane campaign against which they are being subjected."According to a statement, the Ministry said it had established the Jordanian Palestinian Agriculture Products Company (JPAPC) to support the "steadfastness" of Palestinian farmers and marketing Palestinian products from the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.The statement noted that the Ministry acknowledges that demonstrators arrived at the Ministry to express their opinion and that the Ministry respects peaceful demonstrations.The statement explained that the Ministry does not issue export licenses abroad, with a limited role in opening new markets and facilitating marketing for local products.The Ministry added that there are "misunderstandings" about exports to Europe, where they are subject to transit through the port of Haifa due to the northern and eastern border closures, adding "there is a modest" number of subcontractor merchants that are not affiliated with the Ministry.