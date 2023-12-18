PM Announces Christmas, New Year Holidays

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 18 (Petra) -- All ministries, public institutions, universities, municipalities, the Greater Amman Municipality and government-owned companies will be on holiday on Monday, the 25th of December, and January 1s, on the occasion of Christmas and the New Year, Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh announced Tuesday.The circular said Tuesday, the 26th of December, will also be an official holiday for Christian employees and students.It excluded ministries, departments and official institutions whose nature of work requires otherwise.