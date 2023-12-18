(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Elevate Your Fitness Journey and Embrace the Power of Loyalty with BOUNZ







Popular Lifestyle Loyalty Programme Adds Timely and Unique Fitness Feature to App Designed To Be Catalyst for Health, Wellness and Incredible Rewards



Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Your commitment to a healthy lifestyle and meeting your 2024 fitness goals is about to pay off like never before thanks to BOUNZ.

The popular lifestyle loyalty programme has added a one-of-a-kind fitness feature to its app designed to encourage members to unlock their fitness potential and a world of fitness rewards too!



The BOUNZ app can now track your steps, walking distance and time with all the pertinent information clearly displayed in easy to read and accessible graphs. By providing tangible incentives, this exciting new feature is designed to ensure that every step you take towards a healthier lifestyle is not only fulfilling but rewarding in many ways.

Members who get moving will accumulate 1 BOUNZ for every 2000 steps they walk daily during the 30-day challenge and beyond, with a daily limit of 10,000 steps or 5 BOUNZ.





These BOUNZ can be redeemed to enjoy instant savings at over 35 partners across groceries, travel, dining, jewellery, electronics and more. You can even pay telephone, utility, and internet bills by redeeming BOUNZ in full or with a combination of cash and BOUNZ. Or redeem BOUNZ to purchase gift cards on the app.

Existing BOUNZ partners including EROS, Choithrams, and Al Jaber Optical are also aiming to support and tailor-make their rewards and offering on the app to encourage everyone to move, earn and redeem.



“The timely addition of the fitness feature reinforces our commitment to being a comprehensive lifestyle rewards app that combines good living, wellness, benefits, and engagement into one holistic programme. Members can track and earn rewards for every step they take starting now. The long-term plan is to introduce more elements and challenges in the fitness section designed to enable members to earn even more tangible and targeted rewards for committing to a healthy, more wholesome lifestyle,” said Sridhar Krishnamurthy, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of BOUNZ.



He added that the newly revamped BOUNZ app has also been further enhanced with a news section where members can access news aggregated from the most credible sources across a variety of topics including business, entertainment, sports, and travel, free of charge.

The BOUNZ app is available for download from the Apple App Store, Huawei App Gallery, and Google Play store.

