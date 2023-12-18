Net0 Carbon Emission Management Software Expands Within USA With USA Digital Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON D.C., WASHINGTON D.C. , UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Net0 and USA Digital Network are pleased to announce a partnership aimed at advancing global sustainability efforts. This partnership will scale up Net0 software by creating data-driven sales opportunities that are expected to attract the largest US companies to its Emission Management Platform, furthering Net0's ability to assist with comprehensive carbon reporting.USA Digital Network is known for its wide-spanning content networks, SaaS Platforms, and offering guaranteed media placements and public relations services for over 20 years. The company looks to add to Net0's firepower with an experienced sales management team that hails from both the East and West Coasts. USA Digital Network has had a long and successful history with the founder members who have experience working on Fortune 500 companies like Lenovo, Disney, Microsoft, DigiTrax Entertainment, Edward Jones, Humanscale, and are members of The Global Emerging Technology Summit.“Our key members at USA Digital,” says Director of Operations, Matthew Du,“have over 20 years of sales and consulting experience, as well as expertise in product lead growth for many SaaS platforms that have a global footprint. It is our area of expertise, and we are excited to work with a solid team collectively for the Net0 organization. We are fortunate on our Net0 team; we have a great group of engineers and over 15 software engineers working in-house. Our team is the best in class from sales to technology.”Net0 software offers advanced Emissions Management software, equipped with AI, to help large businesses' sustainability teams accurately track, minimize, and report their CO2 emissions. Dedicated to supporting companies at every step toward sustainability, Net0 delivers a comprehensive suite of tools for assessing environmental impact and executing strategies based on robust data analysis for effective emission reduction.“As Co-Founder of Net0, I am excited about our partnership with USA Digital Network, uniting our advanced AI-driven Emissions Management expertise with their extensive market reach. This collaboration is a pivotal step towards empowering more U.S. companies to embrace sustainable practices and innovate in the green economy,” says Sofia Fominova, Co-founder of Net0.The partnership with USA Digital team aims to elevate Net0's visibility in the US market by enhancing its sales, advertising, and marketing strategies. From their Washington D.C. headquarters, USA Digital team will leverage its resources to connect Net0 software with key prospective clients, aiding in the collective push towards innovative green technology. The goal is to broaden market awareness and expand the USA customer base.“USA Digital within North America is aligned with Net0's mission to lead in developing sustainable solutions, ensuring environmental compliance, and improving supply chain as it relates to carbon emissions, we are confident in assisting our clients and expanding key partnerships in these areas,” says Vanessa Vasquez, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.Both companies are dedicated to education, assisting and helping clients in the efforts of sustainability and carbon emission reporting for Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions .

