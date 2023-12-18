Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pancake Mixes Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment is significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel offers

buyers the opportunity to access a large range of products which is fuelling the growth of this segment. Some of the main retail formats which contribute to the market growth include

supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which, in turn, drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis



APAC

accounts for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the

growing demand for processed foods in the region, particularly in countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Japan are fuelling the growth of the market in the region.

The increasing number of working professionals, along with the growing number of nuclear families are significantly contributing to the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market which in turn are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The pancake mixes market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Basic American Foods, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., C.H. Guenther and Son Inc., Castle Kitchen Foods Corp., Continental Mills Inc., Fibro Foods Pvt. Ltd., FlapJacked, General Mills Inc., Greens Desserts UK Ltd., Hodgson Mill, Hometown Food Co., LITTLE CHERRY MOM, Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., Pamelas Products Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Premier Foods Plc, Sovos Brands Inc., Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Vedant Food Solutions, and Balticovo

