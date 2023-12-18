Kenya Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence And Future Growth Dynamics Databook, 2019-2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"Kenya Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Conversational commerce industry in Kenya is expected to grow by 17.9% on annual basis to reach US$0.3 billion in 2023.

The conversational commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 16.9% during 2022-2028. The conversational commerce transaction value in the country will increase from US$0.3 billion in 2023 to reach US$0.7 billion by 2028.

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the Conversational Commerce industry in Kenya. It provides valuable insights into the market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and potential risks associated with this rapidly evolving sector. With more than 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) presented at the country level, this report offers a detailed understanding of the Conversational Commerce market landscape in Kenya.

Key Highlights:



Market Dynamics : Gain a deep understanding of the market dynamics in Kenya, including trends and forecasts.

End-use Sectors : Explore market dynamics specific to various end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunities.

Product Analysis : Examine market dynamics related to key products within Conversational Commerce. Strategic Insights : Develop targeted and effective business strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities.

Scope

Kenya Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators



Transaction Value

Transaction Volume Average Value Per Transaction

Kenya Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type



AI-Based Virtual Assistants Non-Intelligent Chatbot

Kenya Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type



Chatbots

Digital Voice Assistants

OTT Messaging RCS Messaging

Kenya Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots



Web-Based App-Based

Kenya Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors



Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services Other Sectors

Kenya Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering



Retail Shopping By Chatbots

Travel & Hospitality By Chatbots

Online Food Service By Chatbots

Media and Entertainment By Chatbots

Healthcare and Wellness By Chatbots

Financial Services By Chatbots

Technology Products and Services By Chatbots

Other Sectors By Chatbots

Retail Shopping By Digital Voice Assistants

Travel & Hospitality By Digital Voice Assistants

Online Food Service By Digital Voice Assistants

Media and Entertainment By Digital Voice Assistants

Healthcare and Wellness By Digital Voice Assistants

Financial Services By Digital Voice Assistants

Technology Products and Services By Digital Voice Assistants

Other Sectors By Digital Voice Assistants

Retail Shopping By OTT Messaging

Travel & Hospitality By OTT Messaging

Online Food Service By OTT Messaging

Media and Entertainment By OTT Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness By OTT Messaging

Financial Services By OTT Messaging

Technology Products and Services By OTT Messaging

Other Sectors By OTT Messaging

Retail Shopping By RCS Messaging

Travel & Hospitality By RCS Messaging

Online Food Service By RCS Messaging

Media and Entertainment By RCS Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness By RCS Messaging

Financial Services By RCS Messaging

Technology Products and Services By RCS Messaging Other Sectors By RCS Messaging

Kenya Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size



Large Enterprise

Medium-Sized Enterprise Small Enterprise

Kenya Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market

Kenya Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application



Software Application

IT Services Consulting Services

Kenya Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors



Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services Other Sectors

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:



SOURCE Research and Markets