Cargo Chief Enhances C4 Platform With Greenscreens.Ai Predictive Pricing Integration

- Russ Jones, CEO and Co-Founder at Cargo ChiefSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cargo Chief, a leader in Capacity Procurement and Automation for freight brokers, has forged a strategic partnership with Greenscreens by integrating predictive pricing into its C4 platform. The collaboration enhances the capabilities of both solutions, allowing users to seamlessly leverage either C4's or Greenscreens' rate within Cargo Chief's digital freight matching solution.Streamlining the experience for C4 users, the integration eliminates the need to toggle between platforms and provides a consolidated interface to compare truckload market data. This introduces an additional layer of confidence with market rate intelligence for joint customers, simplifying adaptation to market changes but also equips freight brokers with the tools necessary to cultivate and safeguard margins for increased business success."The integration of Greenscreens pricing into our C4 platform emphasizes our commitment to delivering value to our users," said Russ Jones, CEO and Co-Founder at Cargo Chief. "By providing a unified view of pricing data, we empower freight brokers to make better-informed decisions and stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.""We strive to simplify our customers' lives," said Matthew Silver, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.“Giving our mutual clients access to our software from either platform helps achieve our goals to simplify and enhance our customers' daily operations."Cargo Chief continues to lead in technology-driven logistics solutions, demonstrating its dedication to driving innovation within the industry. To explore how these integrations can elevate your freight brokerage operations, schedule a discovery call at /get-startedAbout Cargo ChiefCargo Chief's C4 Procurement and Automation platform leads the way for freight brokerages and 3PLs, enabling them to expand capacity, access real-time market rates, and streamline carrier outreach through advanced digital freight matching. Engineered by freight brokers for freight brokers, Cargo Chief delivers the most up-to-date data in the truckload freight market, empowering brokerages to make informed decisions, amplify team productivity, and optimize margins through comprehensive automated procurement. To learn more, visitAbout GreenscreensGreenscreens is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help grow and protect margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business...more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and an organization's own data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior. To learn more, visit:

