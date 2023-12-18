Afghan Cricketer Banned For 20 Months From Participation In ILT20

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 2:04 PM

Naveen played for Sharjah Warriors in Season 1 of the ILT20 (January-February 2023) who earlier this year sent him a retention notice on the same terms and conditions in accordance with the Player Agreement terms.

Sharjah Warriors approached the ILT20 to intervene in this dispute. The ILT20 first initiated a mediation process through an independent third-party mediator, however the mediation failed.

The ILT20's three-member Disciplinary Committee which includes the league's Chief Executive Officer David White, Head of Security and Anti-Corruption Col. Azam and Member Emirates Cricket Board Zayed Abbas separately heard both the parties i.e. Naveen and Sharjah Warriors and on examining the evidence before them conveyed its final verdict of a 20-month ban on Naveen.