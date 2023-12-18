Darb Al Saai Activities Extended Until Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Committee for National Day Celebrations has announced the extension of activities in Darb Al Saai.

According to its announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the activities will be extended until Saturday, December 23, 2023.



The organisers stated that the extension came as a response to public demand and the interest shown in cultural and heritage events at the venue. Darb Al Saai will receive visitors from citizens and expatriates from 3pm to 11pm daily.

Darb Al Saai started this year's QND celebrations on December 10, 2023, and was initially announced to conclude today, December 18, 2023.