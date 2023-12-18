Amir Sends Congratulations To Egyptian President On Winning New Presidential Term

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El Sisi, on the occasion of winning a new presidential term, wishing him success and prosperity, and for the fraternal relations between the two countries continued development and growth.

