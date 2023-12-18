Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To Egyptian President On Winning New Presidential Term

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, on the occasion of winning a new presidential term.

