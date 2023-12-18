Deputy Amir Offers Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani offered condolences to the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the passing of HH Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah in Kuwait City on Monday.

HH the Deputy Amir also offered condolences to Their Highnesses and Their Excellencies members of the honorable ruling family and ranking officials, asking Allah, the Almighty to bestow upon the deceased his unlimited mercy and embrace his soul in his vast paradise, and to inspire the ruling family the patience and good condolences.

Condolences were also offered by Their Excellencies members of the delegation accompanying HH the Deputy Amir.

Following that, HH the Deputy Amir left the State of Kuwait after offering his condolences.

Earlier Monday, HH the Deputy Amir arrived in the State of Kuwait.