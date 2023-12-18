(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Europe nucleic acid sample preparation market is projected to reach $3.35 billion by 2032 from $1.30 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.89% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The increased use of nucleic acid molecules in a variety of medicinal contexts is expected to fuel the growth of the nucleic acid sample preparation market in Europe. Furthermore, the region's nucleic acid sample preparation market is expanding due in large part to the increased demand for downstream applications such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and other associated developments in nucleic acid extraction/isolation techniques.

The nucleic acid sample preparation market in Europe is currently advancing to meet the increasing demand for prompt diagnostic information and targeted patient treatment. Various molecular procedures, including automated nucleic acid sample preparation workstations, have been developed to address this need. Furthermore, sample preparation plays a crucial role in precision medicine, ensuring the secure and effective application of personalized therapies.

The market provides a diverse range of universal products with varying maximum throughputs, innovations, time durations, and other attributes, prompting companies to explore inventive ways to differentiate themselves. Notably, manufacturers have recently introduced application-specific nucleic acid purification devices and liquid handlers to cater to specific needs in the European market.

One of the main reasons for the anticipated expansion of the nucleic acid sample preparation market in the upcoming years is the rise in the use of nucleic acid molecules in several therapeutic areas.

Sample preparation is typically an important phase in the accurate analysis of nucleic acids. Nuclease protection is one of the most important aspects to consider while processing nucleic acid samples. Nucleic acid extraction and isolation is the first stage in the area of molecular biology research, followed by recombinant procedures.

Increasing Use of Nucleic Acid Molecules in Various Therapeutic Areas

Advancement in the Nucleic Acid Extraction/Isolation Techniques

Advantages of Automated Sample Preparation Workstations Increasing Demand for Downstream Applications such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

High Cost of Automated Workstations Rigid Regulatory Standards

Technological Advancements in Automated Sample Preparation Workstations

Nucleic Acid Molecules for Biobanking in Healthcare Growth in Emerging Nations

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K. Rest-of-Europe

In 2021, Europe accounted for a share of 31.14% of the nucleic acid sample preparation market. The presence of some of the prominent companies in the market is a key factor driving the growth of the Europe region.

In November 2022, RevoluGen, a U.K.-based genomics company, announced that it had entered into an agreement with Tecan Trading AG, a pioneer and industry leader in laboratory automated processes, for the production and supply of Tecan's 96-well filter plates for use in RevoluGen's automated Fire Monkey High Molecular Weight (HMW)-DNA extraction kits.

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Endress+Hauser Group Services

Eppendorf

F. Hoffmann-La Roch

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN Tecan Trading

