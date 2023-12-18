Season's Greetings: Christys Foundation Enchants Local Communities With Annual Toy Drive Extravaganza

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christys Foundation spreads holiday cheer /gifting toys, socks, and gift cards to families in need this holiday season.

- Christy DawsonCANOGA PARK, CA., UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartwarming celebration that echoed with love, joy, and the spirit of giving, Christy's Foundation marked another successful chapter in their annual Christmas Toy Drive. Held at the Footbuddy's store in Galleria Mall, Glendale, this event, organized by philanthropist Christy Dawson, served over 1,500 children from local schools, churches, and the community with free toys and memorable pictures with Santa.The festive atmosphere kicked off on December 9th, from 2 pm to 6 pm, transforming Galleria Mall into a haven of happiness. The red carpet unfolded, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience for children and families alike.Christy's Foundation, known for their unwavering commitment to the underprivileged, orchestrated a Santa workshop that captured the true essence of the holiday season. With Santa Claus, cheerful elves, and a plethora of toys, the Footbuddys store became the epicenter of love, generosity, and community spirit.Laughter and innocent excitement filled the air as children from local schools, churches, and the wider community received gifts, their smiles illuminating the entire mall. Christy's Foundation showcased not only a monumental display of generosity but also a dedication to creating a positive impact in the community.The success of the event would not have been possible without the invaluable contributions of volunteers, local schools, churches, additional locations, Albertsons, Footbuddys, and Kenan Thompson. Their support played a crucial role in making this celebration of love and kindness a reality.Christy Dawson, a philanthropist with a heart dedicated to community service, expressed her gratitude, saying, "Inspire a revolution of compassion, letting these children know that a landscape painted with hope and benevolence is just a step away."As the echoes of laughter linger and the memories of happy faces endure, Christy's Foundation looks forward to their next mega event. This annual tradition, fueled by Christy's passion for philanthropy, promises to continue spreading joy and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.For more information on Christy's Foundation and future events, please visit .

