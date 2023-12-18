Pro Styles Entertainment Presents R&B Winterfest In Savannah, Georgia: A Star-Studded Celebration To Kick Off 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Pro Styles Entertainment is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated R&B Winterfest

GEORGIA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pro Styles Entertainment Presents R&B Winterfest in Savannah, Georgia: A Star-Studded Celebration to Kick Off 2024An incomparable Night of R&B featuring Keith Sweat & Friends, Tamar Braxton, and SWV, Hosted by MC Lightfoot, with Opening Act "Metal Rose"Savannah, Georgia – December 14, 2023 – Pro Styles Entertainment is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated R&B Winterfest, a spectacular concert set to take place in Savannah, Georgia, on January 5, 2024. This extraordinary event will mark the perfect beginning to the new year, offering a memorable night of soulful melodies and captivating performances by some of the biggest names in the R&B industry.Headlining the star-studded evening will be the legendary Keith Sweat, known for his chart-topping hits and smooth vocals that have defined the R&B genre for decades. Joining him are Grammy-winning artist Tamar Braxton, whose powerful voice and dynamic stage presence have earned her a devoted fanbase, and the iconic group SWV, celebrated for their soulful harmonies and timeless classics.The event will be hosted by the charismatic MC Lightfoot, adding an extra layer of entertainment and ensuring a seamless flow throughout the night. To kick off the evening in style, the sensational R&B act "Metal Rose" will set the stage on fire as the opening act, promising an electrifying start to a night filled with musical magic.Pro Styles Entertainment is proud to bring this world-class event to Savannah, providing music enthusiasts with an opportunity to experience the best of R&B in a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere. The carefully curated lineup promises an eclectic mix of old-school classics and contemporary hits, catering to a diverse audience of all ages."We are excited to bring R&B Winterfest to Savannah, and we believe this event will be a highlight for music lovers in the region," said Marcus Styles, CEO of Pro Styles Entertainment. "With an incredible lineup featuring Keith Sweat, Tamar Braxton, SWV, and the rising star Metal Rose, coupled with the hosting prowess of MC Lightfoot, we are confident that this concert will create lasting memories for our attendees."As we welcome the new year, R&B Winterfest is positioned to be a notable event of the season, offering a live music experience for attendees. For both those who have been devoted followers of the headlining acts and those who are exploring new favorites, the concert ensures a diverse and enjoyable experience for all.Details at a Glance:Event: R&B WinterfestDate: January 5, 2024Venue: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GeorgiaDoors Open: 6:30 PMShow Starts: 7:30 PMTickets for R&B Winterfest are available for purchase on Ticketmaster and at the Enmarket Arena box office. With limited seats available, encouraging early ticket acquisition ensures attendance at this exceptional evening of live music, preventing the risk of missing out.Seize the opportunity to join the R&B Winterfest, an evening of soulful rhythms, passionate performances, and unforgettable moments. Pro Styles Entertainment invites you to join us in celebrating the start of 2024 with an unparalleled musical experience in the heart of Savannah, Georgia.For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please visit their websiteMedia ContactMarvellous johnTara Thomas agencyPro Styles EntertainmentR&B WinterfestEmail: ...Phone: 812-558-8882

