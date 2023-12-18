Callus Company Expands To Vietnam With GEG Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Callus Company Signed an MOU with GEG to distribute its Sprint Program in Vietnam

Targeting to offer Sprint Program as a part of curriculum in Vietnamese high schools

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Callus Company, the provider of the 'Sprint Program ,' a service connecting students with global startup internships, announced a key partnership with Global Edutourism Group (GEG ) based in Singapore on December 12th, marking their strategic entry into the Vietnamese market. GEG, renowned for its international leadership education tailored for teenagers, is actively extending its educational reach in Vietnam.This collaboration enables Callus Company to offer its bespoke Sprint Program to Vietnamese students, in line with GEG's commitment to fostering global leadership.Ryan Kim, CEO of Callus Company, expressed excitement about the partnership with GEG, emphasizing the synergy between the Sprint Program and GEG's educational ethos, especially in providing students with real-world internship experiences at international firms.Kim further outlined the strategy to introduce the Sprint Program as a part of the curriculum in Vietnamese high schools and international schools, leveraging GEG's established presence in the region.Callus Company, already a trusted provider of the Sprint Program to educational institutions in many countries such as the USA, Singapore, India, and Indonesia, recognizes the global educational trend towards practical experiences like internships. Kim emphasized the challenges faced by educators in sourcing quality internship opportunities for students, particularly at the high school level, and expressed Callus Company's commitment to bridging this gap through their service-oriented approach.Utilizing a vast network of over 600 startups worldwide, Callus Company is uniquely positioned to offer students remote internship opportunities, enhancing their educational experience with practical industry exposure.

Ryan Kim

Callus Company Inc.

email us here