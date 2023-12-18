(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce a new gold discovery while mechanical surface trenching 275m southwest of Main Zone on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property.

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

Prospecting activities during the summer and fall highlighted an area of anomalous gold values outside of the main gold bearing trend with gold assays ranging from 102 parts per billion (ppb) to 1300ppb from 5 grab samples. Subsequent mechanical surface trenching resulted in the discovery of high grade gold mineralization with 7 grab samples retuning up to 13.1 grams per tonne (g/t) Au 275m southwest of Main Zone (See Fig. 1). This new discovery called the Anomalous Zone (AZ) represents a new target area outside of the Main Zone and Echo Zone (See MEK news release dated August 16, 2023) gold trends. Mineralization is hosted within carb altered mafic volcanics with associated quartz-carbonate stringers and stockwork and 0.25 to 1% disseminated pyrite. A second prospective area also discovered through prospecting located 260m (See Fig.1) southeast of Anomalous Zone returned assays ranging from 23 ppb to 1001 ppb from 5 samples. This second new zone of mineralization is hosted within a jasperitic iron formation with associated quartz stringers and 5-6% disseminated and stringer pyrite. The discovery of these new zones of gold mineralization with associated alteration halo's outside of the main gold trends adds to the exploration potential of the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property. Multiple pervasive carb altered systems remain to be evaluated outside of the main gold trend with associated untested gold in soil anomalies as well as multiple untested gold in soil anomalies with associated pathfinder elements that remain untested due to extensive overburden. (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.)

Figure 1

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek states, "Our crew has had tremendous success this past summer with numerous new discoveries being made through prospecting, soil sampling and mechanical trenching. These are the final results from this summers work and we look forward to continued success in the new year at the underexplored Shabaqua Corners Gold Property."

The eastern boundary of the property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website).

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

MetalsCreek

Twitter/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook/MetalsCreek