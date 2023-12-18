King Congratulates Egypt President On Re-Election

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 18 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah congratulated Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on re-election, according to a royal court statement.In a cable, His Majesty expressed keenness on expanding the historical ties and deep-rooted cooperation between Jordan and Egypt, stressing the importance of maintaining coordination on various developments, in service of shared interests, Arab unity, and unifying positions to counter challenges.The King reiterated the importance of working together to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza and push towards a political horizon for the Palestinian issue.His Majesty wished President El Sisi success, commending his ongoing efforts to enhance progress in Egypt and achieve prosperity for the Egyptian people.